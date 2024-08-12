SJR Worksop fire the season into life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GLAPWELL 0 vs 3 SJR WORKSOP

Goals: Templeton Perry Mullen

MOM: Darren Smith

Our men’s team travelled to Glapwell in their first Saturday afternoon fixture of the season, looking to bounce back after defeat last week.

Templeton with another rocket

The game got going and Glapwell, starting brightly and instantly looked to pile on the pressure on the SJR back line, but nothing really of any danger to the away side.

With SJR playing up the hill in the first half, they knew it was always going to be tough 45 minutes, keeping their shape well and using the right areas to find the outlets of Perry and Thackery, creating a couple of good chances throughout the half but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both side go in 0-0 with nothing really between the both sides.

Second half got underway and SJR came back out with 10 men after a sin bin at half time down to a disagreement with the official, Glapwell trying to capitalise on the advantage but to no avail.

After around 10 minutes into the second half, SJR won a free kick around the edge of the area and Templeton stepped up to rifle his shot into the top corner of the net to break the deadlock. 0-1.

Shortly after, some great work from Thackery down the right hand side who played a lovely cross into Perry who poked it home to make it 0-2.

With only around 15 minutes remaining, Yassine caught out the defender to win the ball and some nice work from the wide man who found Mullen and put him 1v1 with the keeper who slotted it home to seal the game. 0-3.

Glapwell never gave up and still kept pushing to try and get back into the game, but SJR stuck together as a unit and dug in to see the clean sheet through.

After a slow start in the first half, a much better second for the lads who shown some character to turn the game on its head and take the 3 points.

A great first win of the season, now we look to take the momentum into Tuesday night's home fixture against Dinnington town.