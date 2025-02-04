SJR Women secure landmark win against Chesterfield

Alice Hill

SJR Worksop Ladies produced a performance to remember after ending Chesterfield Ladies' unbeaten league run with a 3-2 win.

With Chesterfield having recently booked their place in the County Cup final, SJR knew they were in for a tough challenge. However, riding the momentum of four straight wins in all competitions, they arrived determined to cause an upset.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to the visitors, and they took full advantage. A neat passing move on the edge of the box sent Emily Myatt through on goal, and from twelve yards out, she calmly slotted the ball past the Chesterfield goalkeeper to give SJR a 1-0 lead.

Chesterfield, stung by the opener, responded strongly. Captain Charlotte Finch, along with Brogan, Rachael Bell, Lauren Cundy, and the outstanding Alice Hill, worked tirelessly to keep them at bay. Meanwhile, Leah Harrison, Myatt, and Rachael Kelly battled in midfield, disrupting Chesterfield's rhythm and making it difficult for them to string passes together.

However, as all good teams do, Chesterfield found a way through. A misplaced pass in midfield allowed them to regain possession, and a perfectly weighted ball set their captain through on goal to level.

Now with their tails up, Chesterfield pressed forward, putting SJR under significant pressure. It looked as though the remainder of the half would be played in SJR's defensive third. However, a crucial tackle on the edge of the SJR penalty area sparked a counter-attack. Emily Murphy played an inch-perfect through ball, setting Clarke in a footrace with the Chesterfield defence. The home goalkeeper rushed out in an attempt to clear, but Clarke got there first, showing great determination to ride the challenge and roll the ball into the empty net.

Chesterfield came out for the second-half with renewed intensity, throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser. SJR's defence, however, stood firm, and when they were breached, Hallam was there to make key saves.

SJR were awarded a free kick twenty yards from goal, and Clarke stepped up to deliver a pinpoint cross. Ferguson's header was initially parried by the keeper, but as the ball looped up, Ferguson reacted quickest, smashing home a left-footed finish to give SJR a crucial two-goal cushion.

With time running out, Chesterfield threw everything forward, and their persistence paid off when they won a free kick from a similar distance to SJR's third goal. Their captain stepped up and rifled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net, making it 3-2 with just eight minutes remaining.

For the second game in a row, SJR faced a nervy finish. However, they dug deep to ensure there were no late slip-ups.