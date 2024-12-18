SJR Women development battle back for thrilling draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Elissa Dixion

SJR Development faced a tough challenge on Sunday, taking on Sheffield Wednesday, a team from the league above, in an exciting and hard-fought encounter.

The match started with Sheffield Wednesday making an immediate impact, clinically converting their first two attacks to take an early 2-0 lead.

SJR responded around the 20-minute mark when Elissa Dixon showcased her composure, lobbing the goalkeeper to reduce the deficit. However, Sheffield continued to look threatening and restored their two-goal advantage with a third.

The second half saw a revitalized SJR side step up their game. The hard work on the training ground was evident as the team produced fluid passing moves. Lauren Bell and Shannon Brookes controlled the midfield, while Tammy Hessey’s relentless work up front caused constant problems for the opposition defense.

Hessey’s through ball set up Dixon, who once again showed her class with a clever dink over the goalkeeper to make it 3-2.

Shortly after, SJR capitalized on a corner. Amid some confusion in the box, Shannon Brookes found Dixon, who coolly completed her hat trick to level the score.

But the drama didn’t end there. Sheffield Wednesday quickly responded, surging up the pitch to regain the lead.

SJR refused to back down and kept pushing for an equalizer. Their efforts paid off when Beth Rowe produced a stunning lob to bring the game level at 4-4.

It was a thrilling match and a well-deserved draw, proving that SJR Development has what it takes to compete at a higher level if promoted.

Elissa Dixon’s standout performance, capped by her hat trick, earned her a call-up to start training with the First Team—a testament to her outstanding form this season.