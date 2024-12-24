SJR push league leaders Dinnington

By Andrew Guest
Contributor
Published 24th Dec 2024, 18:04 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 11:18 GMT
Battling SJR slipped to a 3-2 defeat against league leaders Dinnington Town.

It was a challenging afternoon as strong winds significantly influenced the first half, making it difficult for both teams to maintain control. Passes were blown off course, and loose balls constantly escaped play, disrupting the flow of the game.

Dinnington settled first and opened, before SJR grew into the game without actually creating any good goalscoring chances.

The second half started with slightly calmer conditions, and SJR came out with purpose. A free kick in a dangerous position was converted brilliantly by Joe Bean. His curling effort went in off the post after the keeper got a fingertip to it.

Moments later, SJR earned another free kick in a similar area, and once again, Bean stepped up. This time, his spectacular strike soared into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

But Dinnington showed their resilience and went on to level the game, before finding a late winner from a corner.

