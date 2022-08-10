Worksop Harriers ladies finish sixth in the Summer League after Teversal Trail finale

Monday kicked off with Holly Bulmer joining in the fun on the junior trance, finishing ninth in 19:04.

Matt Daly joined in the trunce fun finishing in 30:21 (14th) followed by Henry Brady in 32:48 (33rd) and the senior Bulmer David in 38:51 (75th) and a PB for the course.

On Wednesday it was over to the Teversal Trail for the final Summer League match of the year, slightly shorter this time round at just under five miles.

Henry Brady tackles the trunce race.

Thomas Shaw was first Harrier back (17th) in 25:43, leading the senior men's team to finish the league in fifth place while first female for the Harriers was new recruit Hannah Miller with a very impressive debut for the Harriers 24th in 33:22, helping the ladies team finish sixth overall.

Thursday saw holidaying HarriersJim Staveley, Mark and Lee-anne Manley and Camilla and Barry Mercer take part in the five mile beach race as part of the Well’s Carnival in Norfolk.

Nearer to home, another race in the KMR series took place.

The Butchers Dog race in Braithwell is all on trail with some undulations and, despite a cracking run the night before, Paul Marriott still put in an excellent shift to take second place in the race.

Joined by Samantha Marriott, Cathy Mhembere, Steve Hazlehurst, Kerry Dickinson, James and Sarah Morgan its a popular little local race and with refreshments back at its namesake post-race, it's easy to see why.

Thed weekend saw the final match of the Northern League Track & Field with a great little turn-out and some Harriers having their first taste of Track & Field.

Alicia Wells competed in the Long and High Jump, securing a PB in the LJ before finishing the day with the 200m.

Ethan Ellery also ran a super 800m to take bronze in a hotly contested race before an excellent 60.7s 400m to finish off the day.

Emma O’Connor covered the throws of hammer, shot, discus and javelin.

The afternoon finished off with a busy period for the men.

First Henry Brady joined Ethan in the 400m with a rapid 61.4.

Matt Daly had his first taste of track with a 4:50 1,500m alongside Bryan Cherry in 5:09.

A nice blast of a warm up for Matt who was up again shortly in the 5,000m, finishing fourth in 17:46 with Steve Carr running a superbly paced 20:14 to round off a big day of training miles.

The best was yet to come though as all four united for the 4x 400m relay to finish off the day.

Put in a podium position from the start by Matt Daly, Steve Carr held on for third before a swift third leg by Henry moved them up to second with Bryan running it home for second in the relay to cap off a great team day.

It wasn’t all T&F on Saturday though as a trio of Harriers took on the hilly and scenic Dovedale Dipper Full and Half Marathon.

Starting and finishing in Hartington and exploring White Peak, Dove and Manifold Valleys the self navigated races covered 15 or 27 miles and between 2,000 and 3,000+ ft of climbing.

Tanja Maric and Laura Sayce completed the full distance in 6:21 whilst Natalie Cunningham took on the shorter route in 3:11 as she continues her return from May’s Ultra challenges!

There was still time for one more set of Harriers on tour as Dave and Sally Bulmer, alongside Kate Thorneloe, took part in the Indian Queens Half Marathon on a visit to Cornwall.

It is a scenic but challenging course with 500ft of climbing.