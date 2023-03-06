Street Kickboxing Club Worksop fighter wins title at RECC Ring Warriors in K1 Full Contact fight of the night
Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club is celebrating another success as the title of the organisation RECC Ring Warriors returns to the town.
Four fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop fought on Saturday’s RECC Ring Warriors gala prepared by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz.
The first fighter, Colin Mikołajczyk, won in the full contact boxing formula, while Krystian Such unfortunately lost his fight on points in the K1 formula full contact.
Dawid Chylinski won all rounds in boxing, while Rafał ‘Mighty Piegon’ Pawłowskim, fighting for the title of the RECC Combat organisation, in the fight of the evening, won in the K1 Full Contact formula.
It meant three victories at the gala for competitors from the Street Kickboxing Club and of course, the RECC title Combat Ring.
Coach Artur Gronkiewicz said: “I am proud I have such fighters who fight at galas and tournaments of the most important kickboxing organizations and win gold medals. Of course, the club is getting ready for more fights.”