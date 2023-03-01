The eventual scoreline flattered the performance of the Tigers who after going ahead in the eighth minute through Tavonga Kuleya, performed adequately until just after the hour mark when captain Hamza Bencherif headed home.

Bencherif quickly got his second two minutes later, volleying the rebound of his initial blocked attempt which opened the floodgates for Worksop, who went on a ruthless run with on-loan Doncaster Rovers winger Kuleya completing his brace before goals from Aleks Starcenko and Liam Hughes rounded off the scoring.

That victory confirmed that the Tigers would achieve at least a spot in the play-offs, but Parry was critical of how his side set off.

Worksop's six-shooters rack up the goals on Saturday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“It’s a target hit,” he said. “But I was left with mixed emotions because the performance in the first 45 minutes I wasn’t happy with.

“I don’t think you can ever score too early, but once we got that first goal, we took our foot off the pedal a little bit and we weren’t as slick as we normally are, so I was disappointed with the first half and I let the lads know at half-time.

“I only spoke to them for around a minute and a half and what I needed to say, they got told because we have standards here, and we didn’t meet those. But, second half, what can I say? They were magnificent.

“They pressed high; they lifted the tempo of the game. They provided good, quality balls into the final third before then flooding the box. We were clinical and ruthless in our finishing which was good.

“So, it was mixed emotions from me as a manager, but that’s probably me just demanding too much after we have won 6-0.”

The Tigers travel to in-form Grimsby Borough on Saturday who have won six of their last eight games and are on the cusp of the play-offs.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game,” he added. “They’re one of if not the form side in the league and they have picked up so well since we last played them.

“I am pleased for them because early on, I think people had written them off, but it shows if you work hard and get something good going that you can do well.