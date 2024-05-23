Retro: See if you can spot anyone you know in these Worksop tennis and table tennis pictures

Racket sports have been a popular past-time across Worksop for many years.

The town’s table tennis league has seen many players pass through the ranks, including the town’s international star Sam Walker.

Tennis has also been popular with countless leisure players taking to Worksop’s courts to do battle.

In our Worksop retro sports gallery we bring you just some of the players who have contributed to that success.

Take a look and see if one of your family members or friends feature.

Outwood Academy Valley pupils enjoy their after school table tennis club.

1.

Outwood Academy Valley pupils enjoy their after school table tennis club. Photo: Mark Fear

Worksop Table Tennis club held a Bassetlaw Games event at Worksop Civic Square, with members of the public encouraged to have a go.

2. Worksop Table Tennis club

Worksop Table Tennis club held a Bassetlaw Games event at Worksop Civic Square, with members of the public encouraged to have a go. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Outwood Academy Valley pupils enjoy their after school table tennis club.

3. Outwood Academy Valley

Outwood Academy Valley pupils enjoy their after school table tennis club. Photo: Mark Fear

Worksop Table Tennis league presentation evening. Pictured are some of the winners and sponsors from DTH Engineering in 2019.

4. Worksop Table Tennis League

Worksop Table Tennis league presentation evening. Pictured are some of the winners and sponsors from DTH Engineering in 2019. Photo: Rachel Atkins

