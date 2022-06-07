Gold medal target for Worksop's Sam Walker after being selected for third Commonwealth Games

England No.3 Walker will feature at his third Games and has been named alongside experienced duo Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall and debutant Tom Jarvis.

Walker helped England win team silver at Glasgow 2014 and bronze at Gold Coast 2018 and says the focus will be on topping the podium this time.

With three athletes inside the worlds top 100 and Jarvis just outside – and buoyed by winning the national men’s singles title in March – England will be among the favourites for medals in the team and individual events.

Sam Walker - selected for third Commonwealth Games.

Walker, 27, said: “I don’t want to put expectations on it, other than obviously looking to win medals in every event – hopefully golds. I want to put more of an expectation on myself of performing at my best level at that time – that’s the best thing for me to do rather than looking at outcome-based goals.

“I want to perform at a level I know I can play at and leave nothing on the table. If I do that, I’ve got a chance.

“I want to win gold in every event possible, which is obviously not easy because there’s a lot of good players, not only from other countries but in our own team, so it’s tough.

“The big one is the team. We are favourites and we’ve got a point to prove after the last Games because getting bronze was disappointing.

“Nigeria and India will be strong and Singapore are always a decent team, but if we play the games we can, we’ve got every chance of winning gold.”

Walker hopes the home support will make all the difference, adding: “It will be nice to get some of my family there, for me and for them, and hopefully there will be a good buzz around the event and a lot of English support.

“It always makes a difference if the majority of the support is for us and you’re playing in a good atmosphere. When that’s on your side, that’s the best thing that can happen.”