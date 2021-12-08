Nottinghamshire’s Peter Moores to coach in Pakistan Super League

Peter Moores will head to Pakistan in January.

Moores’ stint in the sub-continent for the tournament, which will take place across a month-long period in January and February, comes on the back of guiding Notts Outlaws to the Vitality Blast Finals Day four times in their last six attempts, claiming the trophy twice.

"It’s a really exciting opportunity to head out to Pakistan, and one which I am looking forward to," he said.

"As a coach, you always want to develop and learn, and this tournament will provide a new chance to do that with ideas coming together from top players and coaches from around the world.

"There will certainly be things I’ll look to implement from what has been a successful last five years with Notts, and, likewise, I'm sure there will be tricks and tips I’ll be able to bring back from my time there.

"The goal is to go far in the competition, and it will also be great to connect with new players and generally broaden my knowledge of the game."

Moores will rekindle a relationship with Pakistan international and former Outlaw Imad Wasim, who formed a vital part of Notts’ 2020 title-winning squad, as well as a host of internationally-renowned players including Kings captain Babar Azam.

“It’s a great compliment to Pete that Karachi Kings have chosen him as head coach and recognition for what the Outlaws have achieved in recent years,” said director of cricket Mick Newell.

“I have no doubt that Pete will benefit from the experience and that there will be things he brings back to Nottinghamshire as a result. We'll be willing him to do well and wishing him all the best for the competition."