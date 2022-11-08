Lincolnshire Triathlon Series crown for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club’s Shaz Burton

This meant she was first in her age category over the whole of the Lincolnshire Triathlon Series, which included a sprint event at both Grantham and Skegness

The Louth event, based out of the Meridian Leisure Centre, comprised of a 400m swim in the clean and modern 25m heated pool.

Moving through transition there was a short run down the hill to the bike mount line.

Shaz Burton with her winners' medal at Louth.

The bike route of 22km was a technical course and gave the competitors the chance to ride along some quiet Lincolnshire country roads.

Although relatively flat the route has been described as a great bike route as 'it doesn't allow you to stay in the saddle'.

The 5km run took in some of the lanes in Louth and up an old disused train line along Railway Walk.

After victory, Shaz said: “Louth Sprint Triathlon completed today, last in the Lincs series, together with Grantham and Skegness.

"It is longer than the normal sprint and I improved on last years’ time by five minutes.

"So I’m well chuffed with that as the bike was a little breezy - first in age group today and first in overall series.

"I’m really pleased with my overall performance, no more tris for me until next year now.”

Head coach at the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club said: “Cutting five minutes off a Sprint triathlon time is massive, so well done to Shaz.”

