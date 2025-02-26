Fletcher joins The Blaze coaching team
In the latter stages of a playing career which returned 643 wickets for the Green and Golds, the Bulwell-born bowler took his coaching badges and spent time coaching in Notts’ pathway.
He has since worked as a bowling consultant at Lancashire Thunder, under the tutelage of Head Coach, and former Notts Club Captain, Chris Read.
“Luke’s reputation as a person precedes him, and we’re excited to have him on board,” Director of Cricket, James Cutt said.
“What perhaps people haven’t seen is how good he is from a coaching point of view.
“His manner with players is excellent and he’s got the knowledge from having spent so much time at Trent Bridge.
“He’s also already built experience coaching a range of players at different stages of their careers which he can lean on as he begins his time with us.”
Fletcher begins his time with The Blaze with the 2025 season eight weeks away, and a pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi scheduled from 25 March.
The Trent Bridge-based side will be defending their T20 title in the first iteration of the Women’s Vitality Blast, while seeking success in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, having reached the final of the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy two years ago.
“I’m excited to be back at Trent Bridge working with The Blaze,” Fletcher said.
“It has been great to get to know some of the squad and staff over the last few years.
“I’m looking forward to building those relationships and developing new ones in what I hope will be another successful year.
“Working with Lancashire this winter has given me experience in the women’s game which will develop naturally over time - and it’s a great opportunity for me to be back at the club I love.”
