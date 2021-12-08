Festive feel to Worskop Harriers runs
Worksop Harriers David Bulmer, Bryan Cherry and Holly Bulmer took part in the Festive Bateman Brewery 5k Santa Dash near Skegness at the weekend.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:17 am
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:17 am
Bulmer bagged herself a 5k PB as well as being first junior home, whilst Cherry dipped under the 20 minute barrier to finish fourth overall.
On Sunday it was up to Damflask Reservoir for the ever popular Percy Pud 10k. Although fairly undulating , the race can produce some great times.
Charlotte Jones represented the Worksop ladies and bagged a small PB alongside finishing sixth in her age group from a field of nearly 3,000 runners with a time of 44:31. Thomas Shaw was the sole male Harrier in the group, finishing 22nd in a time of 34:03.