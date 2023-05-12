Delight as Worksop-trained kickboxer strikes double gold at European championships

Eleven-year-old Liliana, a Year 6 pupil at The St Augustine’s Academy in Worksop, was prepared for the championships by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, with students of the club.

Liliana, who enjoys martial arts and dancing, won gold in both the Kickboxing Light Contact formula and Sport Boxing formula.

How is Liliana doing at school despite constant preparations for the championship?

Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.

Nabeela Ishaq-Raybould, Liliana’s teacher, said: “There is so much I can say about Liliana as her teacher and everything would be exceptional as a person as well as in her academic ability.

“Liliana is a well-liked class member with a close circle of friends, a mature, sensible, and helpful member of St Augustine’s.

“She is a kind and well-motivated student who clearly gains a lot in school and gives so much in return.

“Liliana has shown her ability and commitment to excel in many subjects. She is kind, well-behaved and a pleasure to teach.

“Her potential knows no bounds and her attitude and personality shine through all the time. Liliana is fun, enthusiastic, resilient and determined, qualities that allow her to do so well in whatever she dreams of, which is why she is a popular member of our group.”

Liliana is set to start at Outwood Academy Valley in September.