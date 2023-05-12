News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year

Delight as Worksop-trained kickboxer strikes double gold at European championships

Liliana Gronkiewicz, who trains at the Street Kickboxing Club in Worksop club, has won two gold medals at the Ring Sport 2023 WKO open European championships.

By Artur GronkiewiczContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:46 BST

Eleven-year-old Liliana, a Year 6 pupil at The St Augustine’s Academy in Worksop, was prepared for the championships by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, with students of the club.

Liliana, who enjoys martial arts and dancing, won gold in both the Kickboxing Light Contact formula and Sport Boxing formula.

How is Liliana doing at school despite constant preparations for the championship?

Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.
Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.
Most Popular

Nabeela Ishaq-Raybould, Liliana’s teacher, said: “There is so much I can say about Liliana as her teacher and everything would be exceptional as a person as well as in her academic ability.

“Liliana is a well-liked class member with a close circle of friends, a mature, sensible, and helpful member of St Augustine’s.

“She is a kind and well-motivated student who clearly gains a lot in school and gives so much in return.

“Liliana has shown her ability and commitment to excel in many subjects. She is kind, well-behaved and a pleasure to teach.

Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.
Liliana Gronkiewicz, double gold medalist of the 2023 WKO Open European Championships.

“Her potential knows no bounds and her attitude and personality shine through all the time. Liliana is fun, enthusiastic, resilient and determined, qualities that allow her to do so well in whatever she dreams of, which is why she is a popular member of our group.”

Read More
Josh Froggatt is joint leader after eventful Donington Park weekend

Liliana is set to start at Outwood Academy Valley in September.

A club spokesman said: “I hope they will appreciate her passion for combat sports. At the moment, Liliana is preparing for the next European and then world championships. Keep your fingers crossed for the young player.”

Related topics:Worksop