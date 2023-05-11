News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Josh Froggatt is joint leader after eventful Donington Park weekend

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt is joint leader of the No Limits Racing Stocktwin Championship after an eventful third round at Donington Park.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:16 BST

Qualifying saw him set a good benchmark for the rest of the Stocktwins, putting in a 1.17.700 and first in class by almost three seconds, fourth overall.

With Race One came the worst weather he'd ever raced in, with vision hampered by spray and rain, but managing to battle up from sixth to fourth in class.

Race Two saw him battle from 12th on the grid to sixth, first in class, but with a six second lead on lap five, an error coupled with a mechanical issue saw him crash out.

Josh Froggatt in rainswept action at Donington.Josh Froggatt in rainswept action at Donington.
Josh Froggatt in rainswept action at Donington.
Most Popular

After rebuilding the bike, he was fighting for the lead for most of Race Three until another mistake at the same corner saw him run onto the gravel but stay on to finish third in class. After a few adjustments and realising his rear shock was leaking oil, he confidently brought the bike home in second.

Related topics:Worksop