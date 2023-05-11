Qualifying saw him set a good benchmark for the rest of the Stocktwins, putting in a 1.17.700 and first in class by almost three seconds, fourth overall.

With Race One came the worst weather he'd ever raced in, with vision hampered by spray and rain, but managing to battle up from sixth to fourth in class.

Race Two saw him battle from 12th on the grid to sixth, first in class, but with a six second lead on lap five, an error coupled with a mechanical issue saw him crash out.

Josh Froggatt in rainswept action at Donington.