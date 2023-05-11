Josh Froggatt is joint leader after eventful Donington Park weekend
Worksop racer Josh Froggatt is joint leader of the No Limits Racing Stocktwin Championship after an eventful third round at Donington Park.
Qualifying saw him set a good benchmark for the rest of the Stocktwins, putting in a 1.17.700 and first in class by almost three seconds, fourth overall.
With Race One came the worst weather he'd ever raced in, with vision hampered by spray and rain, but managing to battle up from sixth to fourth in class.
Race Two saw him battle from 12th on the grid to sixth, first in class, but with a six second lead on lap five, an error coupled with a mechanical issue saw him crash out.
After rebuilding the bike, he was fighting for the lead for most of Race Three until another mistake at the same corner saw him run onto the gravel but stay on to finish third in class. After a few adjustments and realising his rear shock was leaking oil, he confidently brought the bike home in second.