Bulwell Bomber Luke Fletcher awarded testimonial by Nottinghamshire CCC

Luke Fletcher has been awarded a testimonial year in 2023.

The 33-year-old ended 2021 with 66 scalps in First-Class cricket at an average of 14.90 as the Green and Golds achieved a third-placed position in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

The testimonial has been bestowed by the club's General Committee and was announced by Chairman Jeff Moore at this week’s AGM.

Fletcher said: “To be awarded a testimonial year is a great honour and something I would never have expected to happen to me.

“The last couple of players to have been awarded one are Samit Patel and Stuart Broad. They are legends of the club, so I’m in good company there. To be honest, it’s really humbling and – when you think about it – pretty emotional.

“From my teammates and coaching staff, to the members and everyone else involved in the club, all of them have played a part in making my whole career so memorable, and there’s more to come from me yet.”

Mick Newell, who has worked with Fletcher throughout his time as a Nottinghamshire player, believes the award of a testimonial year is befitting of the fast bowler’s popularity among the Trent Bridge faithful.

“Luke has been immensely popular throughout his time at Trent Bridge,” said the Director of Cricket. “He’s the only player I know who gets applause for marking out his run-up!”

“He gets that level of affection because of his personality and because he clearly cares so deeply about the club, but also because he’s performed with no little skill and success for a long period of time.

“Come 2023, we’ll be wishing him all the best for his testimonial year. In the meantime, I know he’s hugely determined to help the team enjoy another successful season across all formats on the field this summer.”

Fletcher was recently rewarded with a new three-year contract, which will extend his association with the club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

He was named the club’s Player of the Season, while also scooping the Cricket Writers Club and PCA awards covering the red-ball game.