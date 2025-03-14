Collins vs Harrison | DAZN

Watch Bryan Collins vs Will Harrison live tonight (14 March) at Liverpool Olympia. Full fight card, streaming details & how to watch.

Liverpool boxer Bryan Collins will face off against Yorkshire challenger Will Harrison at the Liverpool Olympia tonight (Friday 14 March) and fans can watch the fight online.

Streaming service DAZN has secured the rights to the night of fighting and fans can sign up here to watch all of the action. It costs £24.99 for a monthly subscription, which gives you access to all boxing and other sports on DAZN. Alternatively, anybody who signs up to watch the KSI vs Danis fight next week for £19.99 will get a seven day free trial to watch all DAZN sports. You can get that here.

The fight is set to be a good bout as both fighters have a good record at super welterweight level. Collins is 8-1-1 and Harrison is 5-0-2 and both will be aiming for their first career knockout in the Liverpool venue.

There is a packed undercard for the fight including former European and Commonwealth Flyweight champion Connor Butler, who faces Erick Omar Lopez over six rounds at bantamweight.

Talented middleweight James Heneghan (12-0, 1 KO) faces Connor Goulding (5-2, 0 KOs) in the second ten0round match, with the the vacant BBBofC Central Area welter title going to the winner of the match up. Fans can also keep an eye out for super featherweight prospect Elison Suci, who takes on Mario Valenzuela Portillo in a six-round fight.

The full undercard is:

Bryan Collins vs. Will Harrison, 10 rounds, welterweight

Connor Goulding vs. James Heneghan, 10 rounds, for the BBBofC Central Area Welterweight title

Connor Butler vs. Erick Omar Lopez, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Elison Suci vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Denzil Browne vs. Jan Ardon, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Bec Connolly, 6 x 2 rounds, super featherweight

Hakeem Palmer vs. Konstantin Aleksandrov, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Ryan Macmillan vs. Patryk Polasik, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Kurtis Wiggins vs. Stephen Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Josh Paladino vs. Liam Fitzmaurice, 4 rounds, super lightweight

James Francis vs. Kasey Bradnum, 4 rounds, lightweight