Another success at the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop

In addition to successful starts and winning gold medals at various tournaments and galas, trainers and fighters at Street Kickboxing Club Worksop have improved their kickboxing qualifications.

By Artur GronkiewiczContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:33 BST

Trainer Artur Gronkiewicz improved his coaching qualifications and passed a third dan black belt in kickboxing with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, the largest kickboxing organisation in the world, associating 125 national kickboxing federations and affiliated to the International Olympic Committee.

The coach was examined by master Brian Beck, a ninth dan in kickboxing and WAKO international judge.

Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.
Artur said: “It is a great honor for me and my club to sit with such a master.

“I would like to thank all the fighters and students, because thanks to them the club exists and I can continue to learn this beautiful sport which is kickboxing.”