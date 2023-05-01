Trainer Artur Gronkiewicz improved his coaching qualifications and passed a third dan black belt in kickboxing with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, the largest kickboxing organisation in the world, associating 125 national kickboxing federations and affiliated to the International Olympic Committee.

The coach was examined by master Brian Beck, a ninth dan in kickboxing and WAKO international judge.

Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.

Artur said: “It is a great honor for me and my club to sit with such a master.