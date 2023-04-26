News you can trust since 1895
Adi Hopkinson’s plan works out fine on his marathon debut in Manchester

Having completed his first Ironman triathlon in 2022, Bassetlaw Triathon Club's Adi Hopkinson successfully turned his attention to tackling a marathon road distance at ne of the country’s premier races.

By John Lomas
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

The Manchester marathon is the UK's second largest marathon event after last weekend’s big London event and it attracts over 30,000 competitors.

So, on a near perfect Sunday morning, Ady took to the flat course for his debut.

Well known among marathon runners for its great support, Manchester has helped many runners achieve their personal best times down the years.

Adi Hopkinson at the Manchester Marathon.
Staring under the Trafford Arch, the testing route heads through the likes of Hulme on the way into the city centre and back down past Old Trafford, towards Stretford.

Then it continues on to Sale andTimperely, then all the way down to Altrincham before looping round to Baguley and Sale Moor, onto Chorlton-cum-Hardy and finally back to Old Trafford.

Adi had a race plan involving six minute 50 second miles to aim for a sub three-hour finishing time.

On the day the weather was near perfect for marathon runners and Ady’s plan all came together with his finishing the event in a final time of two hours and 58 minutes.

Ady said: “The support was fantastic, it really made for a great atmosphere.

“I managed my race really well and got the result I wanted.”

Anyone who is interested in triathlons can contact the club at https://www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/ or via the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub

