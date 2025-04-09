Loanee midfielder Joe Leesley signs permanently for Worksop Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Manager Craig Parry was happy to get the deal over the line and said: “We’re delighted to get Joe signed on a long-term deal as it became a little bit of a tricky situation at the end with the loan.
“It was imperative that we got the deal sorted and that he became a Worksop Town player permanently.
“He’s made a huge impact on the squad as an experienced player in and around the changing room, and he has the leadership to help manage games.
“It’s vital that we got the deal over the line and we look forward to working with Joe until the end of the next season!”
The midfielder, who joined Worksop Town on loan from Darlington in November, has quickly become a key figure for the Tigers, racking up 20 appearances since his arrival.
The 31-year-old has showcased his quality in front of goal, netting three times this season – including two stunning free kick strikes into the top-right corner against Guiseley and Hebburn – underlining his reputation as a set-piece specialist.
Leesley’s dead-ball prowess has also contributed to six assists, with his deliveries from corners and free kicks consistently causing problems for opposition defences.
In addition to his attacking contributions, Leesley has emerged as a leader in the heart of midfield.
He has already worn the captain’s armband, leading the Tigers to a 2-0 victory away at Morpeth Town at Craik Park
Leesley is most known for his time at Harrogate Town where he made 122 appearances and scored 22 goals, and was part of the team that was promoted to the EFL.
He has also had spells with clubs including Stockport County, Boston United, and Kidderminster Harriers during a well-travelled non-league career.
The midfielder joined Darlington in 2024 but struggled to break into the side due to injury troubles. However, he has found his form at the Tigers.
Both Leesley and Worksop will look to secure a second placed finish as they welcome Bamber Bridge to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.