Leesley happy with comfortable performance as Worksop Town ease to victory

Joe Leesley against Workington - Photo by Richard Bierton

Goalscorer Joe Leesley admitted he was content with his side's “comfortable” 4-2 win against Workington at the weekend.

The midfielder got a goal and an assist to help Worksop to three important points.

“It was a difficult one but I think we deserved the one because of how good we were in the first half," he said.

“Second halves are never the same when you get such a comfortable lead, I think we did take our foot off the gas.

“Fair play to the opposition, they’ve come a long way and made a good fist of it but we were comfortable and I think we had the energy to go up a few level’s if needed but it was comfortable in the end.”

The 30-year-old midfielder scored the second goal of the game with a fabulous finish into the near post from just inside the box.

The Darlington loanee who is at the Tigers until the end of the season has been in goalscoring form for Worksop, scoring 3 in the last five league games.

The midfielder has become a leader in the midfield whilst also providing a dangerous threat from his set-pieces, scoring two free-kicks as well as getting a few assists from corners.

The Sheffield-born man added: “It was a case of coming here and getting minutes, I don’t make no bones about it, I back myself and I back my ability.

“It was about getting fit and I’m getting a run of games now and I feel like I’m back to my best.”

Worksop and Leesley will look to back it five wins in a row as they take on Whitby Town at the Towbar Express Stadium.