Hero Luke Hall praises tireless Worksop after FA Cup draw against King’s Lynn

Late hero Luke Hall praised the Worksop Town team after earning an FA Cup replay against King’s Lynn in a 1-1 draw at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Hall’s equaliser in the seventh added minute sent the game into a midweek replay and he said: “I thought the boys were class again, and dug in.

"So many times last year we had to ride it through in leagues above but I think in the game we dominated.”

Luke Hall - late hero on Saturday.

On his goal, he added: “I soon as I hit it I knew it was in.

"Obviously, the free-kick didn’t quite go to plan so I just thought just try and get on any second balls, and as soon as it left my foot I knew it was in.

“You’ve got to take your hats to absolutely every player because every single week without fail we’ll go right to the very end and put in 110 per cent.”

The 21-year-old joined the club in February from Sheffield FC after gaining a good reputation to be a promising youngster in the Northern Premier League.

Hall has been a mainstay in the Worksop side this season, playing 14 out of 14 games in all competitions.

He has netted six goals this season, which gives him a total of 27 goals across 127 appearances for the Tigers.

The talented winger scored the last minute equaliser in the game against King’s Lynn, rocketing in a half-volley with practically the last kick of the game.

The visitors had gone ahead on 26 minutes, Josh Hmami getting in behind the defence and striking a low shot into the bottom left corner to give the Linnets the lead in the tie.