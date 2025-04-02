Hall praises second-half performance as Worksop Town secure play-off spot

Luke Hall vs Hyde United - Photo by Richard Bierton

Luke Hall praised the second-half performance after Worksop Town beat Lancaster City 4-1 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Hall played his part after a goal and an assist in the win.

He said: “I think when they get a man sent off early on, it seems like it should work in our favour, but ultimately it makes breaking them down even more difficult than it is.

“I think we got it a little bit wrong in the first-half. We were moving the ball a bit too slowly and not doing things as we should.

“But then obviously after half-time we dusted ourselves down, got ourselves in right in spaces and then took our chances very well.”

Hall got the equaliser in the game, scoring a scissor kick from the edge of the box to drag the Tigers back into the game.

The 22-year-old has scored in back-to-back games now, also scoring a volley in the Tigers 3-0 demolition of Warrington Rylands last week.

That takes the Winger’s total up to 14 goals this season, with 35 in the three years he has been at the club.

Hall started in a central position in the game but moved out wide in the second-half, and the winger said he is comfortable in both positions.

“I was deployed there in my youth days, and it’s a little bit different in terms of defensive work, but I’m happy to play anywhere," he added.

"I can play anywhere across or in behind the front three or even as a second striker if needed. As long as I’m playing, I don’t really mind."

That’s two volleys in the last two weeks for Hall, and the 22-year-old said that it is a natural technique for him.

“It’s just a natural thing, I suppose. I’ve always had a bit of an eye for a volley, but it’s not something that I necessarily work on personally but it’s a nice technique when it comes off,” he said.

Hall and Worksop Town will look to extend their good form as the Tigers travel to a fellow playoff placed team, Stockton Town, next weekend.