Worksop's Liam Palmer teams up with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson for bullying campaign

Liam Palmer has teamed up with Marcus Rashford, Rio Ferdinand and more for Hope United. (via BT Sport)

The Worksop-born defender joins the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Rio Ferdinand, Lucy Bronze, Gareth Bale and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Hope United.

Launched by BT, Hope United is a diverse dream team of soccer stars from across the Home Nations whose goal is to tackle online hate ahead of the Euros this summer.

Karen Carney and Rio Ferdinand will be managing the team, which is aiming to reduce hate experienced online.

Palmer is currently gearing up for a tough season as the Owls look to climb right back out of League One, and has spoken in the past of the impact that social media can have on footballers in their day-to-day lives.

Now, as part of Hope United, the Scotland international will be aiming to do his bit to try and curb the increasing abuse across social media platforms.

An advert for the campaign is currently on display at Piccadilly Circus, in London.

The chief executive of BT’s consumer division, Marc Allera, said: “Our mission is to connect for good and Hope United will galvanise the nation to make a stand against social media hate.

"We’re providing people with the necessary tools not only to understand the devastating effects of online hate, but also to show them how to be part of the solution.

“That is why this summer, and as lead partner of the Home Nations, we are asking the country to make Hope United its second team.

"If everyone stands together, unified through both words and action, hope can emerge victorious over hate.

“Whether it’s racism, sexism, homophobia or threats of violence, there’s no room for online hate in our society or our game.”

As part of the campaign, BT is providing free resources to help to give people the digital skills they need to tackle hate online – called Tech Tips.

To find out more about Hope United visit bt.com/hopeunited