SJR Worksop boss confident youngsters are set for a big season

Boss Andrew Guest is backing SJR Worksop's youngsters to shine next season.

Taylor Thackery caught the eye with a treble against Askern Miners – extending the Development Squad’s winning run to eight games, before making it nine against Maltby Juniors on Tuesday night.

Guest has always been an advocate for bringing through the next generation at SJR.

And with the youngsters having won all but two of their league games this season, it could be a big season for the club’s homegrown talent.

“It was a good all-round team performance against Askern,” Guest said.

“Then to go and beat the top-of-the-table Maltby Juniors a few days later topped off a brilliant week. It just goes to show the quality the Development Squad have got in there.

“We’ve always said as a club that we wouldn’t be bothered about putting the young lads into the first team if they show their quality.

“I think it’s fair to say four or five of these lads from our Development Squad will be seeing some playing time with the senior side next season.

“We’ve got some big friendlies coming up against a few sides in the league above us too and some of the Development Squad lads will get chance to prove themselves.”

With the new season on the horizon, SJR Worksop are also looking for new recruits for both their Development and Senior teams.

“We’re starting pre-season in June and we’re inviting any young footballers from the area to come down and trial out for SJR Worksop,” he said.

“We’ve proven time and time again that we will give young local lads a chance if they’re good enough.

“Our club is flying at the minute so there’s a good chance there for you to be involved with a club that is going places and really make a name for yourself.”