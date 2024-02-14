News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Town's Jay Rollins happy to hit the target again in Radcliffe draw

Worksop Town winger Jay Rollins was pleased to score his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's draw with Radcliffe, writes Devon Cash.
Published 14th Feb 2024
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 13:21 GMT
Rollins levelled the game with his 32nd-minute deft touch past the goalkeeper from Hamza Bencherif’s on-target header to earn a point for the Tigers.

“I’m delighted; I am just trying to get as many as I can,” he said. “I always gamble in the box and now I’ll see how many I can get towards the end.

“Terry [Hawkridge] has played it in and it’s come to Hamza, and I just need to nip in and if you do that, something might land for you, and it did today.

Jay Rollins feels pressure from Radcliffe's Jude Oyibo. Photo by Richard Bierton.Jay Rollins feels pressure from Radcliffe's Jude Oyibo. Photo by Richard Bierton.
“You go in and just do your best to get a touch and then anything can happen.

“Once we got that goal, we felt comfortable. We have conceded an early first goal a couple of times which we need to cut out. Now we have Hughesy (Liam Hughes) back, hopefully, I can keep getting more as we have great combinations with each other.”

