Worksop Town's Jay Rollins happy to hit the target again in Radcliffe draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rollins levelled the game with his 32nd-minute deft touch past the goalkeeper from Hamza Bencherif’s on-target header to earn a point for the Tigers.
“I’m delighted; I am just trying to get as many as I can,” he said. “I always gamble in the box and now I’ll see how many I can get towards the end.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Terry [Hawkridge] has played it in and it’s come to Hamza, and I just need to nip in and if you do that, something might land for you, and it did today.
“You go in and just do your best to get a touch and then anything can happen.
“Once we got that goal, we felt comfortable. We have conceded an early first goal a couple of times which we need to cut out. Now we have Hughesy (Liam Hughes) back, hopefully, I can keep getting more as we have great combinations with each other.”