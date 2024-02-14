Worksop Town's Jay Rollins happy to hit the target again in Radcliffe draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rollins levelled the game with his 32nd-minute deft touch past the goalkeeper from Hamza Bencherif’s on-target header to earn a point for the Tigers.

“I’m delighted; I am just trying to get as many as I can,” he said. “I always gamble in the box and now I’ll see how many I can get towards the end.

“Terry [Hawkridge] has played it in and it’s come to Hamza, and I just need to nip in and if you do that, something might land for you, and it did today.

Jay Rollins feels pressure from Radcliffe's Jude Oyibo. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“You go in and just do your best to get a touch and then anything can happen.