Worksop Town Reserves shine in tough company

Worksop Town Reserves 1972/73

There they were pitted against clubs like Hall Road Rangers, Liversedge, Ossett Town and Pickering Town, all who would become opposition for the Worksop first team in the future.

With Bradford Park Avenue Reserves in there as well this was quite a tough proposition for the Worksop second string.

The team started well ,winning 3-1 at Sheffield Polytechnic, 3-2 at Sheffield Waterworks and beating Ossett Town 3-0 at Central Avenue. Leadbeater, Watts and O’Fee were the scorers.

Paul Leadbeater, a legend at the Avenue, had returned from Matlock to help out with the youngsters.

With a 0-0 draw at Hall Road Rangers and a 4-2 away victory at River Lane (now the site of Morrisons Supermarket) against Retford Town Reserves, they went six games before a 2-1 defeat at International Harvesters.

A good run in the Yorkshire League Cup added to the mix as Brodsworth were beaten 3-0 in Round One and Guiseley, now a National League club, were beaten 4-2 at Worksop in Round Two before a third round 3-2 defeat by in York at St John’s College in late January.

A trip to Starbeck to face Harrogate Rail on 11th November produced a useful 3-1 win, Best, Muir and Francis on target.

At the halfway mark Worksop’s record was P15 W7 D3 L5 F26 A25 Pts 17 (two for a win then).

The second half of the season produced some stand-out results like a 0-0 draw at Champions Hall Road Rangers in Hull, a 2-1 win at Ossett Town and a 2-2 draw up at Pickering.

The best, as far as the locals were concerned, however, was the 2-1 Central Avenue result to complete the double over local rivals Retford Town Reserves.

The team finished in a very creditable sixth place, just five points behind winners Hall Road Rangers.