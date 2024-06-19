Worksop Town capture experienced goalkeeper Tommy Taylor

By Ronnie LanghorneContributor
Published 19th Jun 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 08:38 BST
Worksop Town confirmed the signing of experienced keeper Tommy Taylor this week following his release from Darlington.

He joined Darlington in May 2021, playing 126 games in three years for the National League North side.

Taylor completed his move to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium following his release from the Quakers this summer.

Taylor spoke about his excitement in joining the Tigers, saying: “I’m delighted.

Tommy Taylor lifts up a Worksop Town scarf after signing for the club. Photo by Corey Prevett.Tommy Taylor lifts up a Worksop Town scarf after signing for the club. Photo by Corey Prevett.
Tommy Taylor lifts up a Worksop Town scarf after signing for the club. Photo by Corey Prevett.

"I came down on Tuesday morning and met the gaffer. He gave me a tour of the club and as soon as I saw the club I knew it was a club I wanted to be involved with this season.

“Last time I came here, I think it must have been about 13 years ago, There used to be some huts (as changing rooms) behind the stands.

“To see it now and how it’s developed, I'm really looking forward to getting going.”

The 31-year-old began his career with Sheffield Wednesday Academy, before moving to Brighouse in 2011.

After a brief spell with Halifax Town, Taylor moved to Farsley Celtic for two seasons and won the EvoStik First Division North Player of the Year award.

He then enjoyed a second spell with Brighouse, before being a part of Scarborough’s promotion squad that regained a place in the Northern Premier League.

The experienced shotstopper then moved to Buxton, before completing a move to Darlington in 2021.

Worksop manager Craig Parry also had his say on his newest addition, he said: “Tommy is a goalkeeper that we identified pretty early on and it took a little bit of time to get it over the line.

“He comes with massive experience of playing many games in the National League North and we feel he’s a good age for a goalkeeper to add competition in there.

“He comes in with great experience, great ability and I’m sure he will be one of the top ‘keepers in this league.

“I’ve admired him for a long time and we hold him in high regard and I think he will fit in great and become a fans’ favourite next year.”

