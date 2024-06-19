Worksop Town capture experienced goalkeeper Tommy Taylor
and live on Freeview channel 276
He joined Darlington in May 2021, playing 126 games in three years for the National League North side.
Taylor completed his move to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium following his release from the Quakers this summer.
Taylor spoke about his excitement in joining the Tigers, saying: “I’m delighted.
"I came down on Tuesday morning and met the gaffer. He gave me a tour of the club and as soon as I saw the club I knew it was a club I wanted to be involved with this season.
“Last time I came here, I think it must have been about 13 years ago, There used to be some huts (as changing rooms) behind the stands.
“To see it now and how it’s developed, I'm really looking forward to getting going.”
The 31-year-old began his career with Sheffield Wednesday Academy, before moving to Brighouse in 2011.
After a brief spell with Halifax Town, Taylor moved to Farsley Celtic for two seasons and won the EvoStik First Division North Player of the Year award.
He then enjoyed a second spell with Brighouse, before being a part of Scarborough’s promotion squad that regained a place in the Northern Premier League.
The experienced shotstopper then moved to Buxton, before completing a move to Darlington in 2021.
Worksop manager Craig Parry also had his say on his newest addition, he said: “Tommy is a goalkeeper that we identified pretty early on and it took a little bit of time to get it over the line.
“He comes with massive experience of playing many games in the National League North and we feel he’s a good age for a goalkeeper to add competition in there.
“He comes in with great experience, great ability and I’m sure he will be one of the top ‘keepers in this league.
“I’ve admired him for a long time and we hold him in high regard and I think he will fit in great and become a fans’ favourite next year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.