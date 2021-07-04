WATCH THIS: England boss Gareth Southgate praises Three Lions' ruthless attitude as they hammer Ukraine at the Euros
England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team’s approach as they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals last night.
Two goals from skipper Harry Kane plus headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson booked the Three Lions a semi-final against Denmark – who continued their own fairytale run with a 2-1 over the Czech Republic – at Wembley on Wednesday night.
And Southgate praised his players for being ruthless and grabbing their opportunity rather than just letting fate take its course.