With both Dronfield and Outibridge games postponed, this made the game even more important as the ladies had to win to keep the pressure on these two teams – and SJR host Dronfield this weekend in a huge top of the table clash.

SJR started well but Skegness spurned a couple of golden opportunities before the visitors took control of the first half as a superb volley from Emily Murphy flew into the net.

Soon after that, the prolific Emily Myatt broke the offside trap to slip the ball to the side of the keeper to make it 2-0.

The second half started in the same vein as the first half with SJR on the offensive and Gingell struck a shot from distance that the Skegness goal keeper did very well to keep it out.

Murphy was next to shoot but it flew inches wide.

But when Amy O'Brien delivered a cross into the Skegness box that the keeper struggled to deal with, Lilly Brown was on hand to score expertly.

The back line of Cundy, Lister and Spendiff were looking unbeatable and when a fantastic ball was played forward by Naomi Childerley into the path of Brown, there was to be only one outcome as she placed past the onrushing keeper.

