Six men were arrested for a variety of alleged offences on Saturday.

on Tomlinson, aged 33, of Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, has been charged with public order offences.

Scott McKie, 31, of Walnut place, Lincoln, was also charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Gavin Minshacl, 44, of South Parade, Worksop, was charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order.

All three men were released on bail and are due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on 23 March.

A further two men, aged 49 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released under investigation.

Six people were arrested following Sheffield Wednesday's match against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The 22-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, as well as for public order offences, was released with no further action taken.

Lincolnshire Police drafted in officers from other forces and areas of work to help their matchday operation after receiving ‘information and intelligence’ regarding the potential for trouble between some fans.

Specially trained public order officers were on duty and there was a heavy police presence at the train station, with more officers patrolling the city centre.

"Unfortunately disorder at today's football fixture has resulted in a number of arrests,” a force spokesperson said after the match, which finished 3-1 to the home side.

A return train service to Sheffield on Saturday evening was ground to a halt when a passenger pulled the emergency brake.

Several supporters were ejected from the Lincolnshire Co-operative Stand adjacent to the away end during the game.

A fight also appeared to break out in the home stand in the first half before stewards intervened.

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully confirmed numerous ticket purchases for home seats, believed to have been made by Sheffield Wednesday fans, were cancelled ahead of the fixture.

More than 2,000 Owls fans made the trip to Lincolnshire after Sheffield Wednesday sold out their ticket allocation.

Tempers frayed on the pitch in the first half when Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson clashed with Lincoln captain Conor McGrandles, resulting in a melee and a booking for both players.