Man jailed for killing a cyclist on a Bassetlaw level crossing

Craig Baker, aged 30, of Beechways, Retford, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to 18 months in jail at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday February 28.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.The court heard how on the morning of Friday, November 20 2020, Baker approached the Botnay Bay level crossing in Retford at the same time as 73-year-old Roy Codd, who was riding an electric bike from the opposite direction.As the barrier lowered, both moved forward against the red signal, colliding in the middle of the crossing.

Mr Codd was knocked from his bike by Baker’s car.

Craig Baker, aged 30, of Beechways, Retford, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to death by dangerous driving.

Baker immediately returned to the crossing and moved Mr Codd from the rails in an attempt to prevent him from sustaining further injuries.

Paramedics attended but sadly Mr Codd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officer DC Richard Soare said: “This is an incredibly tragic case and we send our heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mr Codd.

“Baker pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving charge and displayed genuine remorse for what happened.”

In a statement at the time of his death, Mr Codd’s son and daughter said: “We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our popular, care-free father, known to most as Blue.

“Two years ago our dad lost the love of his life, Judith, our mother, who he is now reunited with. He was a dedicated father and husband and we are still coming to terms with his tragic and sudden passing.

“He married our mother in 1977 after they met working for British Ropes, he then went on to work as a bus driver for East Midlands/Stagecoach for 30 years before retiring in 2012.

“Having lived his whole life in Retford, he’ll also be sorely missed by all that knew him in the area where he’s most known being an ever-smiling bus driver.”