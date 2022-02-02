Hall signed for Worksop after trials with professional clubs didn’t pan out.

Following several years in the academy at Sheffield Wednesday – a spell that also saw him be called up to the England Under-15s side – Hall signed for ‘The World’s Oldest’ at the start of the year after several trials with professional clubs.

And after unsuccessful brief spells with Guiseley and Matlock Town this season, the 19-year-old is eager to get his career back on track.

Hall explained: “He [Craig Parry] just said that he wants to work with me, and he believes he can get the best out of me and make me a better player which is everything you want to hear as a player.

“If a manager can push you on to be a better player, then that is perfect for me.

“I cannot tell you how many trials I had but they didn’t want me and COVID took its part on a few of those, so I decided to sign for Sheffield in the summer because I wanted to play football. I also joined Guiseley and Matlock, but they didn’t work out for whatever reason.

“You can get messed about a lot in non-league and one of the main reasons why I chose Worksop is because they seem a good set of people and they do things right and won’t mess me about.

“It is professionally run, and it is almost no difference in being at a league club in their mannerisms and how it is run.

“I want to work as hard as I can every time that I put the shirt on and do good stuff for the club.”

Hall played the remaining half-hour of Worksop’s loss to Brighouse Town on Saturday, with Tigers boss Craig Parry expressing his delight at being able to sign the youngster.

He added: “It’ll be interesting to work with him this season and next, so it is a good signing for us.

“We saw glimpses there [against Brighouse] of his ability with the ball at his feet and when he gets by a player, he’s a struggle to catch.

“The deal was done Friday and we had him on the pitch for 29 minutes or so, so we’ll get into him in training on Tuesday and Thursday and hopefully, this will put him in good stead for the future.”