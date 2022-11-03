News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Town's Central Avenue as it looked in the late 1950's

Here's some classic Worksop Town retro images - including retro pics from Central avenue in the late 1950's and a 1966/67 team pic

Like any fan, Steve Jarvis loves to collect football memorabilia.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

The Worksop Town club historian has shared a few more of his items showing the Tigers down the years.

Featured are some classic shots from Central Avenue, historic team pictures and collectable programmes of past FA Cup runs

You can see the first part of his retro collectables here.

If you have any old retro items or images that you wish to share with us, email [email protected]

1. Tigers team

Worksop Town line up for a team picture in the 1966/67 season.

Photo: Steve Jarvis

Photo Sales

2. Historic Central Avenue

A stand at the former Central Avenue ground.

Photo: Steve Jarvis

Photo Sales

3. Central Avenue over 60 years ago

Worksop Town's Central Avenue as it looked in the late 1950's

Photo: tony taylor

Photo Sales

4. The old ground

Many fans grew up watching Worksop Town in these surroundings.

Photo: Steve Jarvis

Photo Sales
Worksop TownSteve JarvisTigers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3