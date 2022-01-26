Check out these Worksop Town retro pics - including team pics from the 1920's and 30's

This week the Worksop Town club historian has this week shared with us a few items showing the Tigers down the years.
Feature are old team pics, newspaper cuttings, player pics and memorabilia.
If you have any old retro items or images that you wish to share with us, email [email protected]
1. A new season dawns
The Worksop Town side ahead of the 1990/91 season.
Photo: Submitted
2. Pre-war Worksop
The Worksop Town team are pictured here during the 1938/1939 season enjoying their football before the Second World War changed their lives forever.
Photo: Submitted
3. Tigers in the 1920's
This is the Worksop Town team for the 1927/28 season. The world would again be changed for every as the peace of The First World War gives way to the Great Depression and growing tension in Europe.
Photo: Submitted
4. 1979/80
This old newspaper cutting shows the Worksop Town, complete with the squad names, ahead of the 1979/80 campaign.
Photo: Submitted