Check out these Worksop Town retro pics - including team pics from the 1920's and 30's

Like any fan, Steve Jarvis loves to collect football memorabilia.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:52 pm

This week the Worksop Town club historian has this week shared with us a few items showing the Tigers down the years.

Feature are old team pics, newspaper cuttings, player pics and memorabilia.

1. A new season dawns

The Worksop Town side ahead of the 1990/91 season.

Photo: Submitted

2. Pre-war Worksop

The Worksop Town team are pictured here during the 1938/1939 season enjoying their football before the Second World War changed their lives forever.

Photo: Submitted

3. Tigers in the 1920's

This is the Worksop Town team for the 1927/28 season. The world would again be changed for every as the peace of The First World War gives way to the Great Depression and growing tension in Europe.

Photo: Submitted

4. 1979/80

This old newspaper cutting shows the Worksop Town, complete with the squad names, ahead of the 1979/80 campaign.

Photo: Submitted

