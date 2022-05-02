Here's how Worksop Town celebrated after winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup

After a difficult goalless first period, the Tigers’ quality prevailed in the second half as goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Worksop lift the cup in South Yorkshire.
Match photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured these great celebration pictures.
1. Party time
Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.
Photo: Lewis Pickersgill
