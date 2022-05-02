Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Here's how Worksop Town celebrated after winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup

Worksop Town clinched their 13th Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 victory over Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 7:24 am

After a difficult goalless first period, the Tigers’ quality prevailed in the second half as goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Worksop lift the cup in South Yorkshire.

Match photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured these great celebration pictures.

Check out this fans gallery and see who you can recognise in the stands.

1. Party time

Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo Sales

2. Party time

Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo Sales

3. Party time

Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo Sales

4. Party time

Worksop Town's players celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo Sales
Worksop TownSheffieldDoncaster RoversTigers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4