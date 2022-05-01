Worksop Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby Main in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final.

17 fans in the stands pictures as Worksop Town supporters cheer their side to victory in Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final

Worksop Town clinched their 13th Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 victory over Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:20 pm

After a difficult goalless first period, the Tigers’ quality prevailed in the second half as goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Worksop lift the cup in South Yorkshire.

Match photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured these faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby.

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

3. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

4. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

5. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

