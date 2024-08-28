Free-scoring Worksop Town hit five past Blyth Spartans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This win gave Worksop their second victory at home of the season and meant that the Tigers had scored 13 goals in two games.
Both teams went into the break goalless, but the game sprang to life in the second half with seven goals.
Spartans scored the first goal of the game on the 58th minute as keeper Tommy Taylor parried out Joao Gomes-Carrington’s shot to the edge of the box, who arrowed a shot into the top-left corner.
Liam Hughes quickly equalised five minutes later as Jordan Burrow nicked it off the opposition defender and laid it off for the big striker, who smashed a shot off the underside of the bar and in.
But Blyth took the lead for the second time as Gomes-Carrington reacted quickest to a saved shot and tapped in the rebound from close range.
However, the Tigers equalised for a second time with a well-worked move as Jay Rollins sent in a low ball across the face of goal which was met by Hughes, who fired in from close range.
Hughes completed his hat-trick as a looped cross from Regan Hutchinson found the 34-year-old, who headed into the bottom left corner.
Worksop then took a two-goal lead as substitute Burrow got his deserved goal from a volley at the back post, which was controlled into the top right corner.
Luke Hall grabbed the final goal of the game as some good work from Aleks Starcenko saw him skip past two players and fire over a cross for the winger, who sidestepped a defender and finished excellently.