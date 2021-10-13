Cody Cromack loving life as Worksop Town vice-captain

Cody Cromack has played in every fixture this season,

Cromack was handed the role ahead of the 2021/22 campaign by Craig Parry and, after a frustrating beginning, his performances are improving, and he is thriving as the understudy to captain Jake Picton.

“It has been good so far,” he said. “I was chuffed to bits when I got that role and I think it is working well between me and Picko – the lads in there respect us and it is going well.

“I haven’t really picked up anything new off Picko; he has always been a good captain and has been my captain personally for three to four years, so you know what you are going to get with him.

“I think I have always been vocal when I have played, but I think now I have that platform to be even more vocal and kick on to help the people around me and some of the younger lads too.

“It gave me a massive boost. I am still young myself, but because I have played at this level since I was 17, I am classed as a more experienced lad in there, but for Paz [Craig Parry] to put his trust in me, it is brilliant.”

The midfielder has played in every fixture this season, as the Tigers have endured an indifferent start, but have managed to pick themselves up and are currently just outside the play-off positions.

Cromack believes that the Tigers have finally found their rhythm and are ready to kick on.

He continued: “I think we have let ourselves down in certain places with certain results, but I do think we’re coming together now.

“We’re playing some good stuff and we are five unbeaten in the league, so we’re going in the right direction now.

“It has been frustrating because a lot of the time we’re playing some good stuff and playing better than the opposition but it hasn’t been going in for us, apart from Saturday [against Pickering Town].

“We have still done well with the draws; we haven’t lost those games, so that’s a positive.

“I felt like it clicked for us on Saturday as a side; people are starting to understand what players are about and what they do, and when you do find that out, it makes your game a whole lot easier.”