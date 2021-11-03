Boss wants Worksop Town to take the game to Bridlington Town

Craig Parry knows it will be a physical test against Bridlington.

The winger first signed for the Gingerbreads in 2020 and returned to the club under Carlton Palmer after a stint away with Rossington Main.

“It feels really good because I have been thinking about it for a while if I am being honest,” said Kianga.

“For the past couple of weeks, I have been thinking about a new challenge, a new opportunity, and a new chance for me during this season.

“I spoke to a few players at Worksop and thought that the club is the perfect place for me to be right now.

“I spoke to Paz [Craig Parry] a few times and we had a conversation before the season started and since then, we have kept in touch and once Adam Watson left Grantham, I have been talking with him. I have been down to the ground a few times to watch Adam and I spoke to Paz there as well and, after a few games, I realised that Worksop are a good team and have a really good set-up.

“I saw the changes to the ground on social media, but once I came down to the ground I was impressed and surprised because it looks really good.

“I would say I am skilful, extremely quick, a great finisher, both footed – which is a good trait – and someone who always puts their all into the game.

“I am very determined; I always give 100 per cent whenever I go onto the pitch.