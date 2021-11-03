Boss wants Worksop Town to take the game to Bridlington Town
Worksop Town’s newly acquired winger, Manasse Kianga, says he is excited to get started after signing from Grantham Town.
The winger first signed for the Gingerbreads in 2020 and returned to the club under Carlton Palmer after a stint away with Rossington Main.
“It feels really good because I have been thinking about it for a while if I am being honest,” said Kianga.
“For the past couple of weeks, I have been thinking about a new challenge, a new opportunity, and a new chance for me during this season.
“I spoke to a few players at Worksop and thought that the club is the perfect place for me to be right now.
“I spoke to Paz [Craig Parry] a few times and we had a conversation before the season started and since then, we have kept in touch and once Adam Watson left Grantham, I have been talking with him. I have been down to the ground a few times to watch Adam and I spoke to Paz there as well and, after a few games, I realised that Worksop are a good team and have a really good set-up.
“I saw the changes to the ground on social media, but once I came down to the ground I was impressed and surprised because it looks really good.
“I would say I am skilful, extremely quick, a great finisher, both footed – which is a good trait – and someone who always puts their all into the game.
“I am very determined; I always give 100 per cent whenever I go onto the pitch.
“I have been looking forward to getting going for a while now, and I am excited about Saturday.”