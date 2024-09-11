Dominant Tigers batter Leek Town

A second-half blitz from Worksop saw them win 4-0 in a dominant performance against Leek Town at the F. Ball Community Stadium.

Craig Parry was ecstatic with his side's away performance, saying: “I thought that victory was the best performance this season, and I would go as far as to say it was the best performance since I’ve been at the club.

“I thought we were magnificent all the way through, and controlled the game, I was disappointed to go into half-time goalless, but we knew once it became one it quickly could become the result it was in the end.

“Overall I was really pleased with the performance, and it set the standard as a group to what we can achieve and what we will achieve.”

Worksop came close to scoring early on when the ball fell to Aleks Starcenko, on the edge of the box for Redford whose shot took a deflection but was ultimately denied by the post.

The Tigers hit the post for the second time in the first half as Luke Hall's curled effort beat the keeper but rattled off the post and was cleared by the Leek opposition.

It was goalless at half-time, with everyone at Worksop wondering how we hadn’t scored.

But it wouldn’t take long for Worksop to take the lead in the second half as on the 47th minute Regan Hutchinson picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired into the top right corner.

New signing Jacob Gratton got off to a great start, coming off the bench and combining with Terry Hawkridge before smashing a shot from just outside the box into the left-hand side of the goal on the 74th minute.

Worksop made it three two minutes later as Luke Hall crossed in for Starcenko’s shot to be saved but only as far as Jordan Burrow on the bound who continued his good form of late with a goal.

Starcenko continued his excellent performance in the game and he nearly finished it with a goal but a good save by Dino Visser at the near post denied him.

Jacob Gratton topped off an excellent debut performance by winning a penalty after being tripped by a Leek defender, and Redford cooly finished from the spot to end a dominant Tigers performance.

That capped off an excellent performance from the Tigers who didn’t stop attacking the opposition goal from minute one.