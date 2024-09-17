Dinnnington roll on with win over Ossett

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday saw Dinnington play their first home game of season, in glorious sunshine. Which happily for the organisers coincided with the clubs inaugural sponsors day. The first team faced Ossett, with the second team entertaining Scunthorpe as a curtain raiser, Lodge Lane had one of its busiest days for years.

The seconds team keen to put on a show, were fast out of the blocks. Jack Venimore barrelling over from close range. Next up Riley Savage showed his searing pace, to go half the pitch following an intercept. Will Cockerham added the extras. This time following great hands from the backs Riley Savage went over for his second, this time in the opposite corner, again Will Cockerham added the extras. Then finally Jamie Qualter went over to cap an incredible team performance, beating Scunthorpe 24-19.

Attention now turned to the first team. Ossett were the visitors having taken all 5 points against Huddersfield the previous week, and the expectation was that this was going to be a tough test.

Dinnington started like a steam train, after some good work by the forwards, the ball fizzed down the backline for Maine Bunting to dot down in the corner. Jonny West then added a penalty after some strong work again from the pack. Maine Bunting - who else, was up next dotting over again this time in the opposite corner his fifth in two games. Ossett were battling hard but it felt like Dinnington were starting to gain the upper hand. The half time the score was 13-8.

James Egerton brings the ball forward for Dinnington.

The second half began with Jonny West darting over from close range. With Maine Bunting adding the extras.

Dinnington scored their best try next, it started with a strong carry from the forwards allowing the ball to be then swung wide. Ossett defended heroically and some how kept Dinnington out, only for it then to spun back from one wing to another for Ben White to go over in the corner. Jonny West adding the extras, capping off a man of the match performance.

With almost the final play of the game, Dinnington full of confidence and knowing victory was assured swung the ball wide with Ben White on hand to finish things off, 32-15.

Next week Dinnington make the trip to Baildon, who had a great victory against Huddersfield.