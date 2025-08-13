Dinnington march on

Whitman-Brown in action v Dinnington.

MATCH REPORT: WORKSOP TOWN RES 1 DINNINGTON TOWN 3. Central Midlands Premier North Division Tuesday, August 12th 2025, at Sandy Lane, Worksop. .7.45pm

The main talking point of this fixture was the appearance of five potential 1st XI players who, due to injury, had had little or no pre-season. Bailey Gooda and Arran Martin had not been seen by the fans, while Martin Woods and Chae Whitman-Brown were late signings. Only Lewis Whitham had appeared in some pre-season games and was recovering from an injury. He was lively at times but retired at half time alongside Gooda and Woods. Whitman-Brown had a lively first half and scored the Worksop goal as they went ahead on 30 mins after a good break down the left. Woods did put a free kick just over the bar.

Arran Martin lasted until the 65th minute while Whitman-Brown lasted the full 90 minutes but was largely anonymous after the break.

The second period started with Worksop winning 1-0 and Jack Watts, Alex Russell and Shane Carver replacing the three new men. Dinnington, out to gain the promotion this year that just eluded them at the death last season, Doncaster City pipping them to the post, were a quick robust side and equalised through Connor Peace on 47 minutes. Worksop responded as Abdy fired wide and Russell forced a fingertip save from the visiting ‘keeper. Martin also had a goalbound effort savedbefore Harry Roddis was caught out by a quick break down the left as Bradley Kerr hit his first goal on the 52nd minute mark

Martin Woods played 45 mins v Dinnington.

Worksop did put some pressure on the visitors, Russell and Probert showing up well and then Aaron Martin was replaced by Eastwood on 65 mins. Rodzos held the now rampant visitors at bay until the 72nd minute when Kerr grabbed his 2nd goal to put Dinnington 3-1 ahead. The Dinnington “Ultras” summed up the game nicely as they chanted “1-0 up and you’ve “messed” it up”. They may have used a different word in there somewhere!

Young Matt Ireson came on for Chukwujama at the death as Dinnington gleefully celebrated their win. To be fair they are favourites for promotion and the Reserve team was used as it should be, to give players some game time. The youngsters will have plenty of chances to shine and we wish the visiting five all the best for their recoveries.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Harry Roddis, David Chukwujama; Martin Woods: Bailey Gooda: Liam Betts; Lewis Whitham; Luke Abdy ; Aaron Martin: Elliott Probert and Chae Whitman-Brown..

Subs:- Shane Carver; Max Eastwood: Jack Watts; Alex Russell and Matt Ireson.

Gate :- 93

