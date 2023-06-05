News you can trust since 1895
International cricket tournament heading for Worksop

More than 200 students from six different countries will be travelling to Worksop to compete in a cricket competition.
By James ClarkeContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

Teams from USA, India, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe and UK will compete across four different age groups in the International Committee for Cricket Academies competition, from July 19-26.

The tournament will be based at Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop – where former England Test captain Joe Root studied and where many of the international students will be staying for the week.

Teams will be at under-19, U17, U15 and U13 levels, featuring students playing top level cricket in their respective countries.

Former Worksop College student and England Test cricket captain Joe Root.Former Worksop College student and England Test cricket captain Joe Root.
Former Worksop College student and England Test cricket captain Joe Root.
Eight teams will be coming from the USA who all play in the major league, with the players ranked in the top 5 per cent of cricketers in the United States.

Nine teams will be travelling over from the UAE, where they are part of the Desert Clubs, the largest cricket academy in the Middle East.

There will also be two teams from Sri lanka, two from Zimbabwe and one from India competing in the tournament.

The 72 50-over games will be live streamed across the world from several local cricket grounds throughout the six-day tournament, with the grounds – Worksop College, Hill House School, Mount St Mary’s School, Thoresby Park, Edwinsowe Cricket ClubC, Worksop CC, Retford CC, Killamarsh CC and Eckington CC – open for local support.

A spokesman for event organiser Sports Leisure Travel said: “The event will be bring tourism to the area and if successful will be an annual event on the calendar.”

