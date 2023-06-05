News you can trust since 1895
Two women hit by a van following pub fight in Clowne

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were hit by a van following a pub fight in Clowne.
By Phil Bramley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:27 BST

Officers were called to a report of a fight at the Nag’s Head Hotel, in North Road in Clowne, just before 12.30am on Sunday 4 June.

Several people have been taken to hospital including two women who have serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van. One man has been arrested.

Police placed a cordon around the scene, and had asked anyone nearby to avoid the area.

Police were called to a report of a fight at the Nags Head Hotel in North Road in Clowne just before 12.30am on Sunday 4 June.
Anyone with information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact police, quoting reference number 23*339796, via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page’ Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.