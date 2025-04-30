Early season blow as Cuckney fall short in run chase at Papplewick & Linby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuckney were rocked by a 49 run defeat at Papplewick & Linby in their second Nottinghamshire Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Cuckney had opened up with a win last week but, after asking the home side to bat, came up short in the run chase on Saturday.

Papplewick made 212 all out in 47.4 overs with 42 for Ben Bhabra, 30 each for Freddie McCann and Matt Montgomery and 25 for Junior Gangotra.

Joe Worrall took 3-46 and Adam Tillcock 3-38.

Yuvraj Singh - new signing scored 50 but Cuckney lost.

Cuckney's openers made 34, but then wickets began to tumble as they slumped to 81-6.

New signing Yuvraj Singh halted the rot with 50, but Luke Fletcher (4-23) helped see Papplewick to a huge confidence-boosting victory over the likely title challengers.

“It's not ideal but we're only two games in so it's not the end of the world either,” said Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ullyott.

“The boys are still getting into the swing of things and we were probably a bit under par and a bit cold with the bat.

“Papplewick are one of the top four or five sides and can beat anyone on their day.

“Their total was not a low score but not one we thought too high either.

“But we lost too many early wickets, including three in about six balls.

“Youvrak batted really well to get us remotely back into the game. He kept them at bay for a while but when he fell sadly that was that.”

Kimberley Institute bounced back from their opening day defeat at Hucknall to cruise to a 127-run win over visiting Welbeck.

Put into bat, Kimberley made an imposing 275-9 in their 50 overs.

Opener Akhil Patel smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his 107 with backing from Harry Burnhill (38) Oliver Tewatiya (35) and George Scottorn (24 not out).

Welbeck then failed to keep up with the pace of the chase as they were all out for 148 in 41.4 overs.

Ben Bowring stood firm with 52 but others struggled as Alex King took 4-31 and New Zealander Tewatiya 3-28.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park were crushed by 181 runs away at Bawtry with Everton.

Electing to field, Clumber watched the home side amass a huge 347-4, based on a sensational opening stand of 216 by Tom Haslam (115) and James Blackburn (119).

Clumber were never anywhere near the run rate in reply and were bowled out for 166 in 41.5 overs, Tim Shelley with 54, Matthew Beer 35 and Adam Coxhill 28, Blackburn claiming 3-39.

In Division One, Worksop enjoyed a thrilling four wicket victory over visiting Waleswood.

Worksop asked the visitors to bat and they ended up on 227-7 with 76 for Daniel Spotwood and 72 for Bilal Haider.

Worksop then won it on the last ball with 231-6, Charlie Hough scoring 74, Ashley Langdale 47 and Saad Ahmed 36 not out, Chris Spotwood taking 3-46.

Ahmed levelled the scores on the penultimate ball before Alex Kirkham struck the crucial boundary off the last.