Big turn out from Bassetlaw Tri Club at Rother Valley sprint triathlon event

Triathlete John Wright following the Rother Valley sprint event.

The Sheffield Triathlon & Duathlon is a popular sprint multisport event held at Rother Valley Country Park near Sheffield.

This year it was also chosen by the Bassetlaw triathlon club as one of their club championship races. The event has no cut-off times, making it accessible for beginners and seasoned competitors alike.

The sprint race started in the main lake at Rother Valley with a 750m swim. It was unusually warm this year. The bike leg (22km) then took in the local villages of Woodhall and Harthill before a return back through Norwood. The route is certainly not flat with plenty of ups and downs throughout the leg. However, these are quiet road for the most part. The pan flat 5km run at the end goes around both lakes and will be familiar to anyone who has done the Saturday morning park run. The duathlon included a 5km run, 22km cycle, and 3.5km run.

Being one of the clubs championship races meant that it attracted a good number of entrants, 14 in all across both events. On the day first home from the men was Andy Bishop with a time of 1 hour 17 minutes. For the women it was Helen Humphries finishing in 1 hour 27 minutes.

Bassetlaw triathletes on the road section at Rother valley sprint event

Club head coach, who was there in support of all the triathletes commented “From a club point of view it was great to see such a great turn out for what really is a local race for many. It was great to see some members that the coaching team don’t get to see as well. (Not everyone can get to the sessions) most importantly it was great to see improvements in the members who have been consistent in their winter training attending the swims, winter run’s and Clumber Park transition sessions. A big thanks to the coaching team in general. Overall, a good well supported club event. Hopefully we can do it again in 2026”

One of the competitors John Wright said of the day “That was a good event here at Rother Valley. The swim was nice and warm the bike was hilly and the run was fun. Had a really good day with other club members to.”

Anyone tempted to give triathlons a good should look up the club at facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub