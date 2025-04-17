Bassetlaw's Kat conquers the Bamburgh Duathlon

Kat at the Bamburgh duathlon.

With the historic Bamburgh Castle standing proud against the North Sea backdrop, Kat Wisniewski delivered a powerful performance in the annual Bamburgh Duathlon, solidifying her reputation as a tenacious multi-sport competitor.

The duathlon—known for its scenic yet challenging course—tested athletes with a 10K run, a 40K bike ride along the rugged Northumberland coastline, and a final 5K run to the finish. The unpredictable British weather held its breath for much of the race, offering cool winds and fleeting sunlight, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already tough terrain.

Kat, a member of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, is well known in local endurance circles for her relentless training ethic and calm under pressure, showed incredible poise from the very start. She paced the opening 10K smartly, staying within reach of the lead pack while conserving energy for the punishing cycle leg.

The cycling segment, which weaved through the undulating countryside, proved decisive. While many struggled against the crosswinds and inclines, Wisniewski powered through with confidence and control, overtaking several key competitors and setting herself up for a strong finish.

But it was on the final 5K run that Wisniewski truly shone. Digging deep, she found another gear, charging up the incline toward Bamburgh Castle and crossing the finish line with a blend of exhaustion and elation.

“It was a stunning event, running on the beach for large stretches and cycling along the coastal roads” she said post-race, “the weather was warm but a little windy. It was well supported in the town, a friendly and welcoming event”

Wisniewski’s performance, finishing in a time of 3 hours and one minute made her the winner in her age group and the fifth women overall, a fantastic achievement. With her eyes already set on the next challenge, this duathlon may just be the beginning of another succesful season for her.