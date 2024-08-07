Bassetlaw triathlete Stuart Turner turns in top showing at Cowman event.

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club’s Stuart Turner produced a fine showing at the Cowman event in Milton Keynes.

Emberton Park outside the town was the setting for a weekend of triathlon-based events with the Cowman distance the chosen option for Turner.

It comprised a lake swim of 1.9km in the park itself that led onto a 92km ride through the undulating hills around Milton Keynes, returning to the park for a traffic free half marathon run of 21.5km.

On a very suitable morning with fair weather that wasn’t too hot for the competitors, Turner turned in a very creditable time of five hours and seven minutes.

Stuart Turner at the Cowman event.

This included a negative split half marathon, meaning he ran the second half of the run faster than the first, showing Turner’s strength in that discipline of the sport.

His time gave him a fabulous 17th place overall.

"It was a nice, well organised, smaller event,” he said.

"A negative split half marathon run on an undulating course was the highlight for me.”

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club are running their own Sprint event on August 18th from the BPL Leisure Centre and there is just enough time for entries for anyone wanting to participate in a great local event that would suit beginners – details on website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk