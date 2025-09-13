Bassetaw triathletes have fun day out at National relays

Bassetlaw triathlon club had four teams at the national relay event

The 34th running of the triathlon relays was held at the National Water Sports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham.

The National Water Sports Centre is situated two miles south of the city of Nottingham. Racing takes place on a completely closed road course which is near perfect for both competitors and spectators alike.

A popular event with clubs as its renowned for the fun and “organised chaos” that prevails as the individual team members have to finish their owntriathlon discipline leg before passing on the next team member and so forth until all four have completed first the swim, then cycle and finally the run sections. All this has made the event winners of several awards. British Triathlon Federation Event of the Year 2007 & Triathlon England Event of the Year 2015

Sixteen members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club, making up four teams entered the event and had some internal club rivalry going on. At the end of a great day out team Watts new Pussy Kat, comprising club members Gav Toulson, Kat Wisniewski,Andy Jones and John Wright ran out winners with a time of 4 hours and 2 minutes.

Team "Janes Angels" at the National triathlon relay event.

Commenting after the event club member Aby Jones said “Its always a fun day out at the National relay champs. We had 4 teams entered from BTC, with a few first timers ready to embrace the 'organised chaos'. Congratulations to our team 'Watts New Pussy Kat' for winning the BTC internal competition. A great day of racing by all. We even got to race Olympian Johnny Brownlee too, who happily stayed for a few photos after too”.

Anyone interested in trying the sport should look up details of the Bassetlaw triathlon club, based at the YourPlace leisure centre at www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub